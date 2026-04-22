Godrej Industries Group to invest ₹5,000-7,000 crore in unlisted arms

Godrej Industries Group will invest Rs 5,000-7,000 crore in its unlisted businesses over the next five years as part of its ambition of achieving a group market capitalisation of Rs 5 trillion by 2031.

Of Godrej Industries’ six businesses, three — Godrej Properties, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Agrovet — are publicly listed. Its unlisted businesses include Godrej Ventures, Godrej Capital, and Godrej Chemicals.

“It (investing) is a little bit more of a business-by-business question. We expect listed businesses to fund their own growth. We do not think they will require any kind of funding from the group level. We are investing in our unlisted businesses. The cumulative investment over the five years will be in the range of Rs 5,000 to 7,000 crore,” said Pirojsha Godrej, chairperson-designate, Godrej Industries Group.

Godrej was addressing the media at the Godrej Industries headquarters on Wednesday, as the group announced a new purpose and brand identity.

Godrej Industries Group’s sales and net profit have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20 per cent over the past five years. It has outlined aims to grow its annual sales by over 15 per cent and earnings per share (EPS) by over 20 per cent as a group. Godrej also expects each business to deliver over 18 per cent return on equity at steady state.

The group reported sales of $6.1 billion in the financial year 2025 (FY25), and its market capitalisation stood at about $20 billion as of March 31, 2026.

The group has also outlined ambitions, including net-zero operations (scope 1 and 2) by 2035 and a planet-positive supply chain by 2047.

Earlier, in 2025, the Godrej Foundation, which owns 15 per cent of the Godrej Industries Group, created a cash corpus of Rs 1,000 crore that will enable it to increase its annual philanthropic spend by five times over previous levels.

Godrej stated that “Crafting tomorrow since 1897” — the new group purpose reflects the belief that values and results must go hand in hand. “As we scale, this philosophy will continue to guide how we build businesses that are both successful and responsible,” he added.

Last week, it was announced that Nadir Godrej will retire as chairman of Godrej Industries Ltd, along with the holding company of Godrej Industries Group, Godrej Agrovet Ltd and Astec LifeSciences Ltd. He will assume the role of chairman emeritus, with Pirojsha Godrej, currently chairperson-designate of the Godrej Industries Group, set to take over as chairperson of both Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Industries Ltd from August 14.