Godrej Interio expands footprint as FY26 revenue rises 12% to ₹4,000 cr

Interio by Godrej, a furniture brand of the Godrej Enterprises Group, reported revenue of Rs 4,000 crore for FY26, up 12 per cent compared with FY25.

The business expanded its presence across 100 new cities during the year, while new product introduction (NPI) sales contributed 22 per cent to the overall business, the company said in a release.

It added that during the previous financial year, it expanded its delivery and installation network from 1,200 pin codes to more than 20,000 pin codes across the country and introduced 24-hour delivery and installation services across all state capitals.

Interio by Godrej intends to grow its topline by 25 per cent in FY27 by pushing retail expansion, deeper market penetration, growth in online sales and entry into new furniture categories.

It plans to add 102 stores in the ongoing financial year, with a focus on north and east India.

“The Indian furniture industry is entering a new phase of evolution where consumer expectations are moving beyond functionality towards design, flexibility, technology integration and overall living experiences. The Indian furniture market is expected to grow to $45.52 billion by 2031,” Swapneel Nagarkar, business head and executive vice-president, Interio by Godrej, said in the release.