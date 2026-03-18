Godrej Properties acquires 20 acre land in Bengaluru, eyes ₹1,350 crore
The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this site with an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,350 crore
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Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired 20 acres in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,350 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has acquired a 20-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru.
Godrej Properties did not mention the land cost.
"The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this site with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,350 crore," the company said.
Godrej Properties, one of India's leading real estate developers, has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad.
The company sells housing plots in smaller cities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:17 AM IST