Godrej Properties acquires 20 acre land parcel in Bengaluru, eyes ₹1,350 cr

Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has acquired a 20-acre land parcel in Whitefield, East Bengaluru, where it plans to develop a premium residential project with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 1,350 crore, strengthening its presence in India’s technology hub.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said, “Homebuyers in Bengaluru continue to prioritise thoughtfully designed communities that offer convenience and holistic amenities. This land parcel allows us to plan a residential project that aligns with these expectations in a location that has shown steady and diverse housing demand. We will endeavour to create a development that brings together quality design, functionality, and an enhanced living experience for our customers.”

The project is located near NH-648 Main Road within the Whitefield growth corridor, a well-established residential and commercial hub that has emerged as a key centre for technology firms and service-driven employment.

Over the past decade, the company said the micro-market has matured, supported by the development of social infrastructure such as schools, healthcare facilities, retail centres and leisure avenues, enabling it to evolve into a self-sustained urban ecosystem.

Residential demand in the area has remained stable, driven by consistent end-user interest across both mid and premium housing segments.

In November 2025, the company announced the acquisition of an additional 3.8-acre land parcel in south Bengaluru with an estimated incremental revenue potential of Rs 2,400 crore and about 2 million square feet of development potential.

With this addition, GPL plans to develop a large premium residential community with an estimated total revenue potential of Rs 3,500 crore and a developable area of about 3 million square feet across a 30-acre township.