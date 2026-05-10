Godrej Properties aims 14% rise in pre-sales in FY27: Pirojsha Godrej

Godrej Properties is expecting to maintain its growth trajectory on strong consumer demand for homes and has set a target to achieve a 14 per cent increase in pre-sales this fiscal to ₹39,000 crore, its executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said.

In an interview with PTI, he highlighted that the company has performed very well during the last four years on key financial and operational metrics and said the company sees "no hindrance" in meeting the growth target for the current fiscal despite global uncertainties.

However, Pirojsha said the company would remain "watchful" and "careful" to uncertainties caused by West Asia conflict for making any adjustment in its business plan.

"We are feeling pretty good about the year ahead. Of course, we have to be a little bit careful with what happens globally. But, overall, feeling pretty good about where things stand at the moment. Demand continues to be quite strong," he said.

Pirojsha noted that the Indian real estate market is witnessing consolidation of demand towards big branded players and the trend would continue going forward.

When asked about the guidance for the current 2026-27 fiscal, he said the company has set a target of achieving ₹39,000 crore sales bookings or pre-sales this fiscal, as against a record ₹34,171 crore in 2025-26.

Godrej Properties' annual sales bookings have jumped five times from ₹6,725 crore in 2020-21.

Pirojsha expressed confidence to meet the FY27 pre-sales target on the back of strong launch pipeline and inventories in existing projects.

He pointed out that the housing demand was affected during March because of West Asia conflict but it has been normal since April.

"We also saw a little bit of a drop in sales at the end of March. We had a very good March quarter, but it would have probably been even better had this not happened," he said.

However, he added that, "Real estate is a sector where it's not like that if a sale get postponed, it's lost forever." Pirojsha said things have normalized since April and there is no concern from demand perspective.

"March was a little bit more visible. Now it seems to have normalized. But of course, this war situation is a little unpredictable. So again, if it starts, or there are some macro-economic shocks, we will have to be kind of watchful and make sure that we are adjusting our plans accordingly. As of now, we are not seeing it as a major hindrance to delivering the plan for this fiscal year," he said.

On other key metrics, Pirojsha said the company is targeting to collect ₹24,000 crore from customers during this fiscal as against ₹19,965 crore in 2025-26.

On land acquisition, he said the target is to add projects which can generate ₹20,000 crore revenue.

However, he said the company would be open to acquire more land parcels if offers are lucrative.

In 2025-26, Godrej Properties acquired 18 land parcels, which have a combined revenue potential of ₹42,100 crore.

The company buys land outright and also partners with landowners to create land bank for development of housing projects.

Pirojsha said the company is not looking at raising equity funding as operating cash flow is healthy, with comfortable debt situation.

Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, emerged as the biggest listed realty firm in FY24 and FY25 in terms of sales bookings. It is likely to retain the position in FY26.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit grew to ₹1,850.20 crore from ₹1,399.89 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to ₹8,410.88 crore in the last fiscal from ₹6,967.05 crore during 2024-25.

Godrej Properties has delivered 78 million sq ft area since 2017-18 fiscal.