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Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties ties up with Tata Projects for contracts worth ₹1,100 cr

Godrej Properties ties up with Tata Projects for contracts worth ₹1,100 cr

Tata Projects will execute construction work for three luxury residential developments by Godrej Properties along Gurugram's Golf Course Road

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej said this is the largest single construction contract award it has made to date | Image: X@GodrejProp

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

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Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has partnered with Tata Projects on three of its luxury projects in Gurugram, with a combined contract value of around ₹1,100 crore.
 
Tata Projects is the engineering and construction arm of the Tata Group. The company has been awarded contracts for the core and shell construction works across GPL’s three upcoming projects — Godrej Sora, Godrej Astra, and Godrej Samaris.
 
Godrej said this is the largest single construction contract award it has made to date.
 
All three projects are premium luxury residential developments along Golf Course Road. Godrej Samaris is an upcoming launch planned by GPL located in Sector 53, Gurugram, spanning 7.41 acres.
 
 
Sandeep Navlakhe, chief operating officer, Godrej Properties, said, “Our partnership with Tata Projects is a strategic step towards strengthening execution across some of our most important luxury developments. Golf Course Road represents one of India’s most competitive and quality-conscious residential markets, and delivering here demands a strong focus on precision, scale, and consistency. Through this collaboration, we aim to further enhance delivery timelines, construction excellence, and on-ground efficiency, while continuing to create homes that are thoughtfully designed and aligned with evolving customer expectations.”

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Barun Pal Chowdhury, executive vice president and Strategic Business Unit (SBU) head – urban spaces, Tata Projects, said, “Our expertise in delivering sustainable and future-ready developments aligns seamlessly with Godrej Properties’ vision of creating exceptional living spaces. We look forward to developing landmark residential projects that set new benchmarks in design, quality, and liveability.”
 
Additionally, according to real estate platform Housing.com, average property prices on Golf Course Road stood at around ₹22,479 per square foot during the January-March 2026 quarter, based on transactions over the past one year, marking an 8.48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.
 
Earlier, in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), GPL said it retained its position as India’s largest residential developer by booking value for the third consecutive financial year. Its booking value for the year grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y and at a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41 per cent to ₹34,171 crore.
 

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Topics : Godrej Godrej Properties Tata projects Gurugram

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

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