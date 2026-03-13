Godrej Properties buys 44-acre land in Coimbatore, expects ₹450 cr revenue

Godrej Properties Ltd has bought a 44-acre land in Coimbatore to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 450 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has acquired the land parcel through an outright purchase and will launch housing plots in this upcoming project.

"The company plans to develop a premium plotted residential project with a developable potential of 1.1 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 450 crore," it added.

Godrej Properties did not share the land cost.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said the company's entry into Coimbatore property market aligns with its strategy of expanding into high-potential cities across India for plotted development.

"Coimbatore's strong economic base and resilient end-user demand make it a compelling market. We look forward to developing a high-quality plotted community that strengthens our presence in South India," he said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It develops group housing project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The company undertakes plotted development across various states.