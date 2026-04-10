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Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties FY26 pre-sales up 16pc to record Rs 34,171 cr

Godrej Properties FY26 pre-sales up 16pc to record Rs 34,171 cr

In terms of sales bookings or pre-sales, Godrej Properties is likely to become the largest listed real estate firm during 2025-26

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties had set a target of achieving ₹32,500 crore pre-sales in the last fiscal | Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday reported a 16 per cent increase in its sales bookings last fiscal to a record ₹34,171 crore on strong demand for its housing units.

In terms of sales bookings or pre-sales, Godrej Properties is likely to become the largest listed real estate firm during 2025-26.

Godrej Properties had set a target of achieving ₹32,500 crore pre-sales in the last fiscal.

"FY2026 booking value grew 16 per cent YoY to ₹34,171 crore. This was achieved through the sale of 17,515 units with a total area of 27 million sq ft, a YoY volume growth of 5 per cent. This is the highest ever full year booking value and volume announced by any listed real estate developer in India to date," Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing.

 

The sales bookings in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) stood at ₹10,313 crore last fiscal, followed by Bengaluru (₹8,802 crore), Delhi NCR (₹7,410 crore), Pune (₹3,659 crore) and Hyderabad (₹2,360 crore).

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Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said the company's well rounded performance in FY2026 underscores the strength of demand for well- designed, high-quality homes in India's major metropolitan markets.

He said the company has a strong launch pipeline for 2026-27 fiscal and it will continue to invest for further growth.

"We remain focused on building on this momentum in FY2027...," Pandey said.

Post COVID pandemic, big branded listed realty firms are gradually gaining market share in India's residential market.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties was the largest realty firm in 2024-25 fiscal, with nearly ₹30,000 crore of sales bookings. It is likely to retain this position in the last fiscal.

Godrej Properties develops group housing projects in MMR, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It offers housing plots for sale in many cities across the country.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' Godrej Properties results Real Estate News Real Estate Godrej Group

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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