Godrej Properties' Q2FY27 results: Net profit falls 62% to ₹154 crore

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) reported a 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹154 crore in the second quarter of 2026-2027 (Q2FY27). This compares to ₹405 crore in Q2FY26.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also fell 72 per cent to ₹171 crore, compared to ₹614 crore in Q2FY26. However, total income grew 38 per cent to ₹2,575 crore from ₹1,867 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The developer registered sales worth ₹8,000 crore in the second quarter, while its booking value for the half year ended in September 30 grew 7 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,659 crore. This was the highest-ever first-half booking value achieved by Godrej Properties, the firm said.

“While some of the headline earnings and bookings numbers for the quarter look muted, Q2 was a very strong operating quarter with sustenance sales growth of 83 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,054 crore and cash collections growth of 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,318 crore,” Pirojsha Godrej, chairperson of Godrej Properties Ltd, said.

GPL recorded its highest-ever second-quarter and first-half collections, with collections growing 31 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27 to ₹5,318 crore and 25 per cent in H1FY27 to ₹9,666 crore.

The company’s operating cash flow in the second quarter grew 297 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,584 crore.

“FY 28 is an important year for the company where the exceptional growth of the past few years becomes apparent in the reported financials under project completion accounting,” Godrej said, adding that the company expects to deliver both positive free cash flow and a 20 per cent reported return on equity (ROE) in FY28.

Godrej also said that GPL was focused on generating strong cash flows and expected collections of Rs 15,000 crore and operating cash flow of Rs 7,000 crore in H2 FY27.