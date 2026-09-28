Godrej Properties to develop ₹6,000 crore luxury housing project in Mumbai

The real estate arm of the Godrej Industries Group, Godrej Properties, has entered into a development agreement for a land parcel in Mumbai, which is proposed to be developed as a luxury housing development and has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 6,000 crore.

The land parcel is located in Marine Lines, one of Mumbai’s premium residential micro-markets, and spans approximately 2.5 acres.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said, "Mumbai continues to be a key market for us, and our premium and luxury projects in the city have seen a consistently strong response. Our tailor-made developments for South Mumbai have been particularly well received, which gives us confidence in the long-term attractiveness of well-located, high-quality homes in this market. Marine Lines is one of the city's most prestigious addresses, and we are delighted to add this landmark opportunity to our portfolio."

The company, in a statement issued on Monday, noted that Marine Lines is characterised by limited land availability, a rich heritage, an established neighbourhood fabric, and a strategic location along Mumbai's iconic coastline. Owing to its connectivity to the city's premier business, cultural, and lifestyle hubs, particularly through the Coastal Road, the area continues to attract strong demand from end-users and affluent buyers, it added.

According to 99acres, a proptech platform, average property prices in Marine Lines have grown by 14.3 per cent in the last one year, to Rs 76,900 per square foot as of August 2026.

Earlier, Godrej Properties’ bookings value recorded in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q1 FY27) grew 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,651 crore. It sold 3,738 units with a total area of 6.2 million square feet in Q1 FY27, driven by new project launches, including Godrej Vanantara (bookings of Rs 3,237 crore) in Bengaluru, Godrej Samaris (Rs 1,248 crore) in Gurugram, and Godrej Brooklyn Avenue (Rs 317 crore) in Hyderabad.