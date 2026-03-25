Godrej Seeds and Genetics buys office space for ₹365 cr in Vikhroli

According to transaction-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the company bought 70,361 square feet of office space (carpet area) at a rate of ₹52,000 per square foot.

The sale was executed on March 6, 2026, through three separate transactions. The first transaction includes 21,541.56 square feet for ₹112 crore. The second transaction includes 23,672.51 square feet of office space for ₹123.1 crore, and the third transaction features 25,147 square feet of office space for ₹130.7 crore.

The office space is located in the building Godrej One across floors 6, 7, and 8. Godrej Seeds and Genetics focuses on trading seeds, agricultural produce, oils, and related products. Godrej One, a commercial building, is developed by Godrej Properties, a subsidiary of the Godrej Industries Group.

Additionally, India’s office market has been witnessing an upcycle in terms of space absorption. According to CBRE, India’s office leasing hit a record high for the third straight year in 2025, touching 82.6 million square feet (msf), up 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Colliers, in its recent report, noted that most of the Indian office markets are expected to witness firm demand and project completions in 2026, similar to or higher than 2025 levels.