The Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul Milk Union, has decided to increase the selling price of buffalo milk by ₹6 per litre and cow milk by ₹4 per litre with immediate effect, its chairman Rajesh Patil said on Saturday.

The decision was taken unanimously by all 25 directors due to the drought situation and the difficulties faced by farmers, Patil, a former MLA, said.

The union has also decided to raise the procurement rates paid to milk producers by ₹3 per litre for buffalo milk and ₹2 per litre for cow milk, he said, adding that this hike was "historic".

"The revised rates will come into effect from November 21 and remain applicable for around 131 days, till March. The situation will be reviewed every month, and the board will take further decisions depending on the circumstances," Patil said.

He said milk availability was likely to decline significantly across Maharashtra, including Kolhapur district, and the union would have to take decisions accordingly.

However, milk producers expressed dissatisfaction, claiming the hike in procurement rates is not enough to meet rising cattle feed and fodder costs.

"Cattle feed bags are currently priced between ₹2,100 and ₹2,200. A dairy farm requires three to four bags every day. Five bundles of fodder cost ₹20," a farmer said.

He said farmers were receiving ₹63 per litre while the milk was being sold at ₹78 per litre, and questioned how producers could benefit from the price difference. The additional amount should have been given directly to farmers, he added.

Drought and lack of rainfall had added to difficulties, while the cost of maintaining cattle sheds had become unaffordable, he claimed.

"The increase has largely benefited the union rather than milk producers," the farmer alleged.

Rajesh Patil, backed by the ruling Mahayuti, was elected chairman of the Gokul Milk Union after defeating Shashikant Patil-Chuyekar of the Samvichari Aghadi by 16 votes to 13 in a keenly contested election held in November.