Gold loan-backed PSLC sales boost PSBs' non-interest income in Q1FY27

"Gold is the most profitable loan segment right now, with PSU banks making money on PSLC sales. A few PSU banks active in the gold loan business are expected to book enormous profits," a senior banker at a state-owned bank said.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), in its quarterly results, reported that the bank's PSLC commission income surged to ₹863 crore in Q1FY27, up 1,697.92 per cent sequentially from ₹48 crore in the March 2026 quarter, and up 333.67 per cent year-on-year from ₹199 crore in the year-ago period.

This pushed the bank's total non-interest income to ₹2,160 crore in Q1FY27, up 67.31 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹1,291 crore, and up 45.85 per cent year-on-year from ₹1,481 crore in Q1FY26.

"Non-interest income has shown a growth of 45.85 per cent, primarily driven by PSLC sale and recovery from technically written-off accounts, in addition to normal non-interest income," said Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, during a post-earnings media call.

PSLCs are tradable instruments that allow banks to buy and sell their priority sector lending obligations without transferring the underlying loan assets. A bank that exceeds its mandated priority sector targets can convert the surplus achievement into certificates and sell them to banks that fall short, earning fee income in the process, analysts said. Under Reserve Bank of India norms, all banks, including commercial banks, small finance banks, regional rural banks and co-operative banks, are required to lend at least 40 per cent of their ANBC to priority sectors.

Central Bank of India, meanwhile, sold PSLCs worth ₹2,000 crore during the quarter. The bank said its total priority sector advances surpassed the mandated norm, coming in at 58 per cent of Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) against the regulatory requirement of 40 per cent. The bank's lending to weaker sections stood at 17.35 per cent of ANBC, well above the norm of 12 per cent, while agriculture advances were at 22.41 per cent of ANBC against the mandated 18 per cent.

Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO, said during the post-earnings media conference call that the bank earned ₹250 crore through the sale of PSLCs during Q1FY27.

Bankers said the surge in PSLC income across PSU lenders is being driven largely by the sharp expansion in gold loan books over the past year, which has allowed banks to meet, and in several cases significantly exceed, their priority sector lending obligations, freeing up surplus certificates for sale to banks that fall short of the mandated targets.