Coca-Cola is reportedly preparing to bring back Gold Spot, its orange-flavoured fizzy drink, after a 26-year hiatus. According to a report in The Economic Times, Gold Spot, which was acquired by Coca-Cola from the Parle group in 1993, is expected to return in a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation as the beverage maker looks to tap changing consumer preferences and counter intensifying competition.

The reported revival also found an unlikely social media moment over the weekend when photographs of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, with Gold Spot cans went viral on social media. However, it remains unclear whether Dhoni has been signed to endorse the brand.

Gold Spot, known for its taglines 'The Zing Thing' and 'Livva Little Hot, Sippa Gold Spot', was discontinued by Coca-Cola in 2000 to make way for its global orange drink Fanta.

From Parle's stable to Coca-Cola

Gold Spot was launched by Parle in 1952, when India's packaged soft drink market was still taking shape. Its orange flavour and distinctive positioning made it one of the country's familiar home-grown fizzy drinks. Its advertising tagline, 'Zing Thing', was an instant hit among the youth.

Parle's beverage portfolio grew over the years to include Limca, launched in 1971, Maaza in 1974 and Thums Up in 1978. These brands gained ground after Coca-Cola exited India in 1977, following disagreements with the government over foreign ownership rules and requirements to disclose proprietary information.

ALSO READ: L&T bags large order worth ₹5,000 crore to deploy AI cluster in Chennai Parle sold Gold Spot to Coca-Cola when the latter returned to India in 1993. Coca-Cola also acquired Parle's other beverage brands, including Thums Up, Limca, Maaza, Rim Zim and Citra. The deal also gave Coca-Cola a ready-made portfolio of Indian drinks with considerable consumer recognition.

Why Gold Spot disappeared

Gold Spot and Fanta occupied the same broad orange-flavoured carbonated drinks category. Coca-Cola eventually chose to concentrate its efforts behind Fanta, its established international brand, and phased out Gold Spot in 2000. A 2009 Business Today report noted that the company had struggled to manage overlapping brands after acquiring Parle's portfolio.

Other drinks such as Thums Up and Limca continued under Coca-Cola and retained distinct positions in the Indian market.

Why bring it back now?

The reported revival comes as India's carbonated drinks market becomes more competitive, with Reliance Consumer Products' Campa and regional challenger Lahori Zeera are gaining ground in a market traditionally dominated by Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the combined market share of smaller players, led by Campa and Lahori Zeera, nearly doubled to 15 per cent in January-September 2025, from around 7 per cent a year earlier. The combined share of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo fell to about 85 per cent from 93 per cent over the same period.

In April, Reliance said its beverages brand Campa has become the fourth-largest carbonated soft drinks player in India, with over ₹4,700 crore in gross sales in FY26 and a double-digit market share in key markets. ITC has also entered the segment with its sugar-free Coconut Cola, priced at ₹60 for a 250-ml can, targeting consumers willing to pay a premium for alternative formulations.

The other significant shift is towards beverages with lower sugar content. Sales of zero- and low-sugar drinks in India rose significantly, moving from about 5 per cent of the overall beverage market in 2020 to an average of roughly 30 per cent by 2025, and surging even higher through 2026, according to media reports.

Gold Spot, which Coca-Cola is reportedly bringing back in a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation, could therefore tap into a growing market for drinks that offer the taste of traditional soft drinks with less sugar.