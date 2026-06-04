Goldman Sachs buys ₹210-crore stake in Groww parent via block deal

Global financial services firm Goldman Sachs on Thursday bought more than 1.13 crore shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, from venture capital firm Friale for ₹210 crore through an open market transaction.

Goldman Sachs, through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, purchased 1,13,43,750 equity shares, representing a 0.18 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based trading platform, according to block deal data available on the BSE.

The shares were picked up at an average price of ₹185.50 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹210.43 crore.

Meanwhile, Friale offloaded the same number of shares, as per the data.

Shares of Groww rose 0.64 per cent to close at ₹190.05 apiece on the BSE.

On Monday, markets regulator Sebi approved US-based State Street Global Advisors' (SSGA) proposed stake acquisition in Groww Asset Management (Groww AMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Billionbrains Garage Ventures.

Following the proposed transaction, SSGA will acquire shares in Groww AMC and, upon completion of the deal, will hold voting rights of 4.85 per cent and an economic interest of 22.94 per cent in the fully diluted share capital of the asset manager.

Last month, US-based Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital and Y Combinator divested a combined 4.71 per cent stake in Billionbrains Garage Ventures for ₹5,326 crore.

In April this year, Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported a more than two-fold growth in profit after tax to ₹686 crore for the three months ended March 2026.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹309 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Its total income surged 81 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,536 crore in the quarter under review from ₹850 crore in the January-March quarter of 2025.