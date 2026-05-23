Goldman Sachs, SocGen, others buy 1.34% stake in Paytm for ₹964 crore

Global financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Citigroup Global Markets, have collectively acquired a 1.34 per cent stake in One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, from SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital for ₹963 crore through open market transactions.

Other foreign investors participating in the transaction included Ghisallo Capital Management, BNP Paribas, Copthall Mauritius Investment, and Hong Kong-based Viridian Asset Management.

Among domestic institutional investors, Sundaram Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and India Acorn ICAV also bought shares of the fintech firm, as per the block deal data executed on the BSE on Friday.

These entities collectively purchased a total of 85.98 lakh shares on the exchange, representing a 1.34 per cent stake in Noida-based One97 Communications.

The shares were bought at an average price of ₹1,120.65 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹963.60 crore.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based private equity firm SAIF Partners, through its affiliates -- SAIF III Mauritius Company Ltd and SAIF Partners India IV Ltd -- offloaded a combined 80.08 lakh shares of Paytm.

Further, Gurugram-based venture capital firm Elevation Capital also disposed of 5.89 lakh shares in the fintech company. The shares were offloaded at the same price, as per the data on the BSE.

Following the transaction, SAIF Partners' holding in One 97 Communications declined to 12.18 per cent from 13.43 per cent.

Shares of One 97 Communications on Friday declined nearly 4 per cent to close at ₹1,112.50 apiece on the BSE.

In November 2025, PE firm SAIF Partners divested a 1.86 per cent stake in Paytm for ₹1,556 crore.

Earlier this month, Paytm reported a consolidated profit of ₹183 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026, a turnaround from a loss of ₹545 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 18.4 per cent to ₹2,264 crore during the reporting quarter from ₹1,912 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

During the financial year ended March 2026, Paytm posted a consolidated profit of ₹552 crore compared to a loss of ₹663 crore in FY25.

The annual revenue from the operations of Paytm grew by 22.2 per cent to ₹8,437 crore in FY26 from ₹6,900 crore in FY25.