Goodricke Group brews new growth plan with branded dairy products

A2 ghee, Goodricke’s first non-tea branded product, is expected to debut on ecommerce platforms in May.

“We don’t want to operate in the cluttered mass segment — our focus is on the premium space,” Shaibal Dutt, managing director and chief executive officer of the Goodricke Group, told Business Standard. “The product will be retailed through ecommerce platforms and our own website under the Goodricke brand.”

The venture depends on 150 cows at the company’s Lakhipara tea estate in Dooars in northern West Bengal. “We had about 70 hectares of vacant land in the estate, which is now being used for the dairy project. By the end of 2026, the number of cows will increase to around 180, and the target is to scale it up to 500 over the next five years,” Dutt said.

After ghee, the dairy portfolio will launch paneer products. “We are still exploring milk and the format in which we will offer it — whether in pouches or as fresh milk in bottles. But that will require investment in a cold chain, so we are still weighing our options.”

Unbranded honey and pepper were previously sold on a limited basis as non-tea products at Goodricke’s Darjeeling tea lounge, Margaret’s Deck.

Goodricke told shareholders about its plan to leverage its non-tea land holdings at the annual general meeting last year. The company’s management said it is exploring diversified agriculture and hospitality ventures using its land assets, rolling out early projects in turmeric, garlic, ginger and mushrooms.

The aim is to ease the company’s dependence on tea gardens across Assam, Darjeeling and the Dooars as the industry grapples with rising costs and stagnating prices.

“About 70 per cent of our business comes from tea gardens — at the end of the day, that engine has to fire. But we want to reduce our exposure to gardens, remain in front-end sides of the tea business, such as exports and branded tea, and also increase diversification,” Dutt said.

Goodricke sold two gardens last year, and a few more are on the block. Branded tea, which forms about 23 per cent of the company's revenues, and exports (5 per cent) are the more profitable parts of the business.

To better connect with consumers, Goodricke will revamp its four outlets: Margaret’s Deck in Darjeeling, Tea by the Lake at the Mirik lakeside, an outlet at Darjeeling’s Chowrasta, and the Goodricke Tea Pot in a Bhopal mall.

“We want to create a ground-up format for our retail outlets and are in the closing stages of finalising a creative agency that will undertake this task,” Dutt said.