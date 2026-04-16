Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Google suspends 1.7 million accounts, blocks 483 million bad ads in India

Google suspends 1.7 million accounts, blocks 483 million bad ads in India

Globally, Google blocked or removed over 8.3 billion bad ads and suspended 24.9 million advertiser accounts last year, according to Google's '2025 Ads Safety Report' released on Thursday

Google, Alphabet

Of the 8.3 billion ads removed globally, Google said it stopped over 99 per cent before they were ever seen by users. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech giant Google blocked or removed 483.7 million policy-violating advertisements and suspended 1.7 million advertiser accounts in India in 2025 with the help of its AI platform Gemini.
 
Globally, Google blocked or removed over 8.3 billion bad ads and suspended 24.9 million advertiser accounts last year, according to Google's '2025 Ads Safety Report' released on Thursday.
 
The company stated that the integration of its Gemini artificial intelligence models has dramatically improved its ability to detect and stop bad actors in real-time, especially as scammers increasingly use generative AI to create deceptive ads at scale.
 
Of the 8.3 billion ads removed globally, Google said it stopped over 99 per cent before they were ever seen by users.
 
 
"Our safety teams work around the clock to stop bad actors that use increasingly sophisticated, malicious ads," Keerat Sharma, VP & General Manager, Ads Privacy and Safety at Google, said in a blog post.

Also Read

Tech Wrap April 16

Tech Wrap April 16: OnePlus Pad 4, Gemini on Apple Macs, Lumio mini LED TVs

YouTube Shorts, YouTube

YouTube now lets users turn off Shorts with new time limit option: Details

Apple releases Gemini app for Apple Macs

Google rolls out native Gemini AI app for Apple Mac users: Check what's new

Tech Wrap April 15

Tech Wrap April 15: OPPO F33 series, Xiaomi TV S Mini LED, BenQ 5K monitor

Google I/O 2026 event (Image: Google)

Google previews I/O 2026 sessions with focus on Android 17, AI and more

 
"Our models analyse hundreds of billions of signals - including account age, behavioural cues and campaign patterns - to stop threats before they reach people. Unlike earlier keyword-based systems, our latest models better understand intent, helping us spot malicious content and preemptively block it, even when it's designed to evade detection," Sharma said.
 
In India, the top five policy violations that led to the removal of advertisements were related to trademarks, financial services, copyright, personalisation violations, and abusing the ad network.
 
Gemini helped process user reports more efficiently, Google said, enabling action on four times as many user reports in 2025 compared to the previous year.   

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland

No purchase delays despite West Asia conflict, says Ashok Leylandpremium

Vedanta

Vedanta challenges Adani's JAL plan, flags flaws in CoC scoring process

TCS

TCS offers work from home option to employees at its Nashik centrepremium

Hiring, Jobs

Hiring to slow as West Asia conflict weighs on firms: H&S partnerpremium

HDB Financial

HDB Financial shares rise over 6% after strong Q4 FY26 profit growth

Topics : Google Gemini AI advertising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

SpiceJet, Akasa CollideStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayMI vs PBKS LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacOPPO F33 SeriesPersonal Finance