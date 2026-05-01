Govt AGR relief to Vi positive; focus shifts to spectrum debt overhang

Continued migration to 5G, rising data usage, and a push towards tariff hikes could provide scope for financials to improve; however, analysts caution that with payments related to spectrum purchases made in the previous years coming up from FY27, the carrier will require its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to expand at a faster clip.

“It creates breathing room on near-term outflows, indirectly supporting spectrum dues servicing and freeing up capital for network investments,” a senior industry analyst privy to the company’s financials said, asking not to be named. “It improves lender confidence, but not decisively. Banks will still look for equity infusion, execution visibility, and sustained tariff support before backing large-scale capex,” the person added.

Vi intends to raise ₹25,000 crore from bank funding and ₹10,000 crore from non-funded facilities, which will fund its ₹45,000 crore capex plan over the next three years in order to revive the company through a strategic reset focusing on network expansion, profitability and customer retention.

AGR payments have been restricted to a total of ₹1,144 crore over the next 10 years; the larger overhang will now be payments related to spectrum purchases made in the previous years that have to be paid annually beginning FY27.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reassessed and finalised the AGR dues as of December 31, 2025, where no interest will be levied on the fixed amount, which will have to be paid up by FY2041. The government has given the Aditya Birla Group-backed company a 10-year breather where it will have to pay at least ₹124 crore annually over the next six years, starting March this year till March 2031. A minimum ₹100 crore will be paid annually over four years from April 2031 to March 2035. The remaining AGR dues, split into six instalments amounting to ₹10,608 crore each year, will have to be paid every year from March 2036 to March 2041.

“From a sentiment point of view, the relief is substantial. The banks that have to lend to Vi are largely public sector banks, so the government reducing their AGR dues shows that the government is supporting them and PSU bank funding may become smoother,” a second analyst said.

However, some analysts feel that the relief may not be enough, as Vi’s cash generation may not be sufficient to service annual spectrum payments. “Vi’s cash EBITDA for FY26 stands at ₹8,500 crore. If it were to improve by 25 per cent year-on-year, even then they will face a challenge to service the payments till FY31. So AGR isn’t the issue; they have to make payments for spectrum debt to stay afloat,” said Parag Kar, an independent sector analyst based in Delhi.

Vi CEO Abhijit Kishore said in January that the company will not seek a moratorium on spectrum payment liabilities that stand at ₹1.25 trillion as of December 2025, and payments of ₹49,000 crore are to be made over the next three years. Vi has to pay ₹7,000 crore in FY27, ₹15,000 crore in FY28 and ₹27,000 crore in FY29.

Kar added that pressure on cash flows will rise in FY30 when spectrum bought in 2010 will come up for renewal, and by that time they may have to purchase 6G spectrum in order to stay competitive, which will further raise their spectrum-related debt.

Some analysts were critical of the development, noting that the relief was much less than the market expectation of about 50 per cent, versus the 27 per cent reduction in AGR dues. They added that about ₹40,000 crore of additional equity investment from a private investor will be needed to bring Vi back into the reckoning.