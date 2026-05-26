Govt approves Skymap Pharma's ₹121 crore bid for IMPCL stake sale

The government on Tuesday approved Delhi-based pharma manufacturer Skymap Pharmaceuticals Private Limited's bid of ₹121.01 crore for the strategic sale of the government’s stake in Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL).

The government had initiated the process for strategic disinvestment of IMPCL nearly three years ago with the invitation of expressions of interest. The government received two financial bids in January.

“Skymap Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. emerged as the highest bidder at ₹121,00,94,400 (One Hundred Twenty-One Crore Ninety-Four Thousand Four Hundred only), which was also above the reserve price,” the Finance Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday. “Secretary, DIPAM and Secretary, Ayush have been authorised to complete and close the transaction as early as possible,” the release added.

The Union Cabinet had approved the sale of the government’s entire stake in IMPCL in 2017. IMPCL is a public sector undertaking incorporated in 1978 under the administrative control of the Ministry of Ayush.