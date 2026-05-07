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Govt likely to divest stake worth $1.06 billion in Coal India via OFS

The Indian government held a 63.13 per cent stake in Coal India as of ​March 31, according to LSEG data

Coal India

An offer for sale ‌allows promoters, or large shareholders, of listed ​companies ‌to sell shares through the stock ‌exchange

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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The Indian government is likely ​to divest a 3 per cent-4 per cent ​stake worth ₹10,000 crore ($1.06 ‌billion) in state-run miner Coal India via the offer-for-sale route, broadcaster CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The government is likely to offer the shares at a discount to the current market price, ‌the report said.

Shares of Coal India fell as much as 2.55 per cent following the report.

The Indian government held a 63.13 per cent stake in Coal India as of ​March 31, according to LSEG data.

An offer for sale ‌allows promoters, or large shareholders, of listed ​companies ‌to sell shares through the stock ‌exchange.

 

Coal India and India's finance ministry did not immediately ‌respond to ​Reuters requests for ​comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Coal India Coal India Limited Divestment PSU divestment

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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