Govt likely to divest stake worth $1.06 billion in Coal India via OFS
The Indian government held a 63.13 per cent stake in Coal India as of March 31, according to LSEG data
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The Indian government is likely to divest a 3 per cent-4 per cent stake worth ₹10,000 crore ($1.06 billion) in state-run miner Coal India via the offer-for-sale route, broadcaster CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The government is likely to offer the shares at a discount to the current market price, the report said.
Shares of Coal India fell as much as 2.55 per cent following the report.
The Indian government held a 63.13 per cent stake in Coal India as of March 31, according to LSEG data.
An offer for sale allows promoters, or large shareholders, of listed companies to sell shares through the stock exchange.
Coal India and India's finance ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:34 PM IST