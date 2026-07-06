Govt to sell 5% stake in Cochin Shipyard at ₹1,400 per share via OFS

The government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard at a floor price of Rs 1,400 per share through an offer for sale beginning Tuesday.

The "government announces offer for sale in Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) with a base offer of 2.52 per cent of its paid-up equity and an additional 2.52 per cent as the green-shoe option in case of over subscription," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on X.

The offer for sale (OFS) opens for non-retail investors on July 7, 2026. Retail investors can bid on July 8, 2026.

The floor price of Rs 1,400 per share is at a 7 per cent discount over Monday's closing price on BSE.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard closed at Rs 1,504.75, down 1.25 per cent over the previous close on BSE on Monday.

The government currently holds a 67.91 per cent stake in CSL.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has sold stake via OFS in six public sector entities -- Central Bank of India, Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, GIC and IRFC, garnering a cumulative Rs 18,561 crore.

For the full fiscal year, the government has budgeted to raise Rs 80,000 crore via PSU disinvestment and asset monetisation.