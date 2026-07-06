Granules India gets sole first-to-file status for narcolepsy drug Lumryz

Granules India on Monday said it has secured sole first-to-file status for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for a generic version of Lumryz, a treatment for narcolepsy, strengthening its push into complex generics in the US market.

In a BSE filing, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker has filed an ANDA for sodium oxybate extended-release oral suspension, the generic equivalent of Lumryz extended-release oral suspension. The medicine is used in the US to treat cataplexy, or sudden loss of muscle control, and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

For generic drugmakers, sole first-to-file (FTF) status can be commercially significant. Under the US regulatory framework, an eligible first applicant that successfully challenges patents covering a branded drug may qualify for 180 days of generic market exclusivity, subject to statutory and regulatory requirements.

The filing marks Granules India’s second sole first-to-file ANDA. The company had earlier achieved the status for amphetamine extended-release tablets, the generic equivalent of Dyanavel XR.

“Securing sole first-to-file status for our sodium oxybate extended-release for oral suspension ANDA is another important milestone in our complex generics journey,” Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

He said the development reflected the company’s research and development and regulatory capabilities as it seeks to build a differentiated product portfolio.

The company, incorporated in 1991, operates across the pharmaceutical manufacturing chain, from active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulation intermediates to finished dosages and peptides contract development and manufacturing. It has 10 manufacturing facilities across India, the US and Switzerland and sells products in more than 80 countries.