Green SM broadens India goals with airport, corporate mobility push

Green SM India, which started its services on June 5, is positioning itself against ride-hailing majors such as Uber, Ola and Rapido. In a later phase, according to people in the know, it may also introduce large-scale electric two-wheeler mobility services similar to its Vietnam model, once local assembly of VinFast electric scooters begins.

The company currently operates across Gurugram, central and south Delhi, and select parts of Noida with a fleet of 1,000 VinFast electric cars assembled at the company’s Indian plant. Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is also scaling up its retail EV business in India and is selling about 1,000 cars a month through aggressive pricing, the sources said.

When reached for comment, Green SM India Chief Executive Officer Bach Tuan Anh, in an emailed response to Business Standard, said: “Ride hailing is a natural starting point because it serves everyday mobility needs and allows us to build direct trust with customers. Over time there may be opportunities in areas like airport transfers, corporate mobility, subscription services and specialised solutions.” He, however, did not respond to when the company plans to laund its electric two-wheeler ride-hailing services.

Corporate mobility, including employee transport, executive travel and airport transfers, is one of the fastest-growing segments in India’s mobility market.

Green SM is offering discounts of as much as 35 per cent up to ₹250 on premium rides for a limited period, putting it directly in competition with Uber’s premium category.

Anh said the company’s model differs from rivals because it operates a fully electric fleet and manages the vehicles, driver training, service standards and customer safety directly rather than merely connecting riders with drivers.

The India launch of Green SM’s services follows the closure of BluSmart, a domestic EV taxi operator that owned and operated its fleet, a year ago -- triggering discussions around the viability of asset-heavy electric mobility platforms.

Anh said driver earnings are based on revenue sharing from completed trips along with incentive programmes. Green SM India had earlier promised drivers a minimum monthly earning guarantee of as much as ₹35,000 for the first two months. However, drivers complained within days of launch that payouts were lower than expected after new performance conditions were introduced, including maintaining a 90 per cent ride acceptance rate and a customer rating of at least 4.8.

The company acknowledged receiving feedback from drivers.