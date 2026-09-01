Green SM leases 1,050 EV parking bays in Greater Noida for ₹15.5 cr

Mobility service provider Green SM has leased a parking area for over 1,000 cars in Greater Noida for a total rental outlay of ₹15.5 crore, signalling expansion in India after it launched its cab service in Delhi-NCR in June this year.

According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, the taxi service provider has signed a fresh lease for a total chargeable area of 35,400 square metres, which includes 1,050 basement car parks and space for five containerised charging stations.

The monthly rent stands at ₹23.38 lakh for the first year, with the figure expected to see a 5 per cent escalation every year.

The lease is applicable for five years, with Green SM taking space in Greater Noida’s upcoming Golden Grande commercial hub. The firm has already paid ₹1.16 crore as a security deposit for the parking space, according to documents seen by Business Standard.

Commenting on the deal, Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack, said that large-scale EV operations are redefining traditional parking usage, turning standard basement infrastructure into revenue-generating, tech-enabled charging hubs.

“This 1,050-bay deal in Greater Noida underscores how mobility and PropTech dynamics are reshaping real estate demand,” he added.

The transaction comes after Green SM, the exclusive fleet operator of Vietnam-based electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast Group, partnered with managed office space provider Urban Vault to build its India office network, starting with a 16,000-square-foot office in Gurugram.

While the company had not disclosed the transaction value, it said the Gurugram facility would serve as a key operational hub for Green SM as it launches its app-based all-electric taxi service in the country.

People in the know had then told Business Standard that Green SM was also in talks to open more facilities in Gurugram and Noida.

Currently, Urban Vault is providing workspace infrastructure with a capacity of approximately 500 seats for Green SM across locations. This capacity is expected to nearly double by the end of the year as the company scales up its operations in India.