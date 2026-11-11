Greenjoules raises ₹150 crore in Series B round to expand renewable fuels

Greenjoules Private Limited, an Indian renewable fuels company, has raised ₹150 crore in a Series B round co-led by Amazon’s Smbhav Venture Fund and Climate Pledge Fund. Rainmatter, the investment arm of Zerodha, and Singularity’s Strategic Autonomy Fund also participated. Blue Ashva Capital, which led the company’s Series A round in 2021, remains its largest shareholder.

The company also secured a ₹100 crore loan from the government’s Technology Development Board, taking its total financing to ₹250 crore. The funds will support a plant in Pune’s Khed City capable of producing 200,000 litres of biocrude daily from agricultural waste. Development will begin in phases in 2027. Once completed, the facility is expected to be India’s largest of its kind.

“We took two things that looked irreconcilable — low-energy-density agricultural waste and specification-grade fuel — and spent more than six years proving they were one and the same,” said Shweta Viraraghavan, co-founder and chief technology officer, Greenjoules. “We are ready to make a deep impact on the global energy market, and to carry that pioneering spirit into sustainable aviation fuel, green hydrogen and sustainable materials.”

Abhinav Singh, vice-president, Amazon Operations, Amazon India, APAC, Middle East and Türkiye, said decarbonising long-haul transportation would require simultaneous investments in railways, alternative fuels and electric mobility. As part of Amazon’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040, Singh said the firm was working to reduce emissions across its transportation network while supporting innovations that could help advance this transition. “Our investment in Greenjoules is part of this broader effort,” said Singh.

India imports more than 80 per cent of the crude oil it consumes, even as millions of tonnes of agricultural residue generated domestically each year could be used to produce lower-carbon fuels. Greenjoules’ proprietary technology converts this residue into biocrude, which is then refined into renewable diesel. As a drop-in fuel, it can be used in existing vehicles and fuel infrastructure without modification. The company also plans to extend its technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel and green hydrogen.

Developed and tested at Greenjoules’ Chakan plant near Pune, the process offers a way to put agricultural waste to productive use. By sourcing crop residue from farmers, it could provide them with an additional source of income while helping reduce agricultural burning. If adopted at scale, the technology could also support domestic fuel production, contribute to India’s energy security and help improve air quality.

“Greenjoules has spent years getting a hard process right in a real plant rather than in a lab, and the result is a fuel that works and a business that sells it. That patience is what Rainmatter looks for,” said Abhinav Singh Negi, who leads climate and deeptech at Rainmatter.

Suyash Kela, who is part of the investment team at Singularity, said India’s energy security would come from converting what the country has in abundance into what it needs. “Greenjoules has built a process that does exactly that and proven it in a plant that runs every day. That is the kind of capability the Strategic Autonomy Fund exists to back,” said Kela.