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GREW Solar partners US firm to produce 4 GW hybrid-tandem solar modules

The five-year agreement with California-based Caelux targets commercial production from 2028 of perovskite-plus-silicon modules with efficiencies above 29 per cent.

electricity, solar, power plant, green energy

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Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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Solar manufacturer GREW Solar on Wednesday announced a 4 gigawatt (GW), five-year commercialisation partnership with US-based perovskite solar technology company Caelux Corporation to produce high-power hybrid-tandem solar modules.
 
The partnership expands Caelux’s contracted volume to 19 GW with solar module manufacturers globally for its perovskite-based technology.
 
GREW Solar will use the company’s energy-producing glass with its n-type TOPCon technology to create hybrid-tandem solar modules, including GREW’s large-format G12R series. Caelux’s technology will enable GREW to build modules with two energy-producing layers to achieve industry-leading efficiencies of more than 29 per cent, it said.
 
The companies are targeting 2028 for the commercial production of advanced perovskite-plus-silicon modules that meet Approved List of Module Manufacturers (ALMM) eligibility requirements.
 
 
GREW Solar operates a 6.5 GW solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Dudu, Rajasthan, with plans to scale its module manufacturing capacity to 11 GW. It is also establishing an 8 GW solar PV cell manufacturing facility in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. Its 8 GW wafer and ingot lines are also under construction.
 
Headquartered in California, US, Caelux is a global leader in perovskite solar technology development and manufacturing, delivering the lowest-cost form of new energy generation. Its proprietary technology transforms the top glass of solar modules into a second power-generation layer, increasing energy density by up to 30 per cent and improving the levelised cost of electricity by 20 per cent or more.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 7:41 PM IST