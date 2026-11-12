Growth in India will continue to be a focus: Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran

Profitability in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) was largely driven by Indian operations. What is your outlook for the second half (H2) of FY27?

T V Narendran: India has done well in Q2, but there has also been a significant improvement in the Netherlands because the Direct Sheet Plant (DSP), which was closed for most of Q1, was operating in August and September in Q2 and will operate for the whole of Q3 and Q4. So, the improvement in the Netherlands and the India business obviously contributed to the performance.

We expect H2 to be better than H1 because we'll have more volumes in India. Hopefully, in H2, we'll have the DSP running for the whole period in the Netherlands. As far as the UK is concerned, Q3 is not going to be very different from Q2, but Q4 is expected to be much better than the other quarters.

Koushik Chatterjee: For the Netherlands, Q1 was break-even, and we closed this quarter at about 5 per cent Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin. Q3 and Q4 should be better than Q2. We will see spread expansion. We just need to be mindful about all the regulatory challenges that we face in the Netherlands.

Coming to the regulatory challenges, the joint letter of intent (JLOI) for the Green Steel Project in the Netherlands has been extended till March 2027. What are the milestones to be achieved within the timeline?

Chatterjee: March 1 itself is the first milestone. We don’t have any milestones before that, as it's an ongoing conversation with the regulator and the Dutch government.

In the original JLOI, which we signed a year ago, there were certain conditions precedent to the tailor-made agreement—some were on our side, and some on the government side. Some of these have not yet been completed by either party. Therefore, we need to see whether we can complete them within the timeline.

We have completed a significant part of our engineering, which is what we call FEL (front-end loading) at Tata Steel. Since we built the new facility inside an existing plant, the cost was significantly higher. This creates challenges for the investment case, so we need to optimise it and find ways to make it work.

The regulatory framework in the European Union (EU) is also changing in terms of the phasing out of the EU ETS (Emissions Trading System) to 2038. Carbon and energy economics strongly influences how the investment case unfolds, creating optionality beyond market and regulatory dynamics. So, we are hoping that we will get to a common understanding with the Dutch government and all other stakeholders, and be in a better position to take a view on the way forward around end-February.

What is the status of the decarbonisation journey in the UK? When do you see a break-even?

Narendran: We were waiting for policy support, which has come. But that policy support allowed a window for imports, and we are dealing with the consequences of that. Many quarters of inventory came into the UK before the door was shut. A lot of this inventory will flow through the market only by Q4 and Q1 of FY28. That's why instead of the break-even we had expected earlier this financial year, we are now expecting to be closer to break-even in Q4.

We've had a lot of challenges related to policy and imports in the UK. And that's a conversation we are having with the UK government.

The demand scenario is stronger in India in H2, and steel prices have also gone up. Is there a rethink on timelines for India growth projects?

Narendran: We will obviously continue to grow as fast as we think is appropriate for the market. Growth for us is not just about upstream growth; it's also about downstream growth. And, I think we certainly want to grow in downstream faster than we are growing in upstream, which takes three to four years to build new capacity.

Neelachal (expansion) is progressing, we will do it as quickly as possible. Over the next few months, we will go with plans for the third phase of Kalinganagar and the Meermandali expansion from 5 million tonnes (mt) to 6.5 mt. At the same time, we are working on many projects in the downstream.

I think growth in India will continue to be a focus. Even this year, we are spending more than ₹15,000 crore of capex on India growth. That level of spend will continue. But we will not overreact to one or two good quarters. We will take a more long-term view. Like I’ve said, it's not about overall market share, but about market share in the chosen segments.

We have a 50 per cent market share in auto, and we will continue to grow the product mix for auto so that we can protect that market share. Similarly, retail is again a very attractive market. So, these are all focus areas where we really want to continue to grow our share faster than the overall market share.

What is the cost impact of the continuing West Asia conflict?

Narendran: Roughly, it's ₹1,400 crore a quarter for Tata Steel, of which ₹1,000 crore is in India and ₹400 crore is in Europe between the Netherlands and the UK. In Europe, the impact is more on higher gas prices and also freight. In India, it’s more to do with the cost of imports, cost of consumables, and cost of freight.

Do differences at the promoter-holding-company level impact your operations or capital allocation plans?