Growth, margins to remain steady for Nykaa on strong beauty biz performance

The company’s Q2 gross merchandise value (GMV) and net sales value (NSV) growth of 30 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, was better than estimates. This is the third consecutive quarter in which NSV growth on a consolidated basis has been 30 per cent or higher.

Within segments, GMV in BPC grew by 25 per cent, while NSV growth came in at 28 per cent. This was led by a 30.0 per cent growth in monthly average unique visitors to 54.1 million and a 26.3 per cent increase in annual unique transacting customers to 22.1 million. Average order value rose by 4.9 per cent, led by premiumisation. The operating profit margin of the segment came in at 10.5 per cent, which was better than expectations.

The fashion vertical’s NSV grew 47 per cent Y-o-Y but was lower than brokerage estimates. The vertical reported a contribution margin of 11.3 per cent, and its operating profit margin stood at 0.2 per cent. Both these metrics were lower than Street estimates.

Given the shift in festive timing, analysts led by Manish Adukia of Goldman Sachs Research expect NSV growth to accelerate in Q3, and management comments suggest multiple drivers of growth in both the beauty and fashion segments, with no material demand headwinds in the near term. The brokerage has a neutral rating with a target price of ₹300. Nykaa, according to the analysts, trades at twice the valuation of its peer group. They believe sustained robust growth and directional improvement in margins should help Nykaa sustain its premium multiples, though there is limited room for positive earnings surprises.

The physical retail business posted growth in the early 20s, with like-for-like growth at its highest in six quarters. The NSV for House of Nykaa (own brands) rose 39 per cent Y-o-Y, and the 82 per cent stake in Simply Nam extended its makeup range into the ₹1,250-₹2,000 band.

Motilal Oswal Research believes Nykaa should continue to deliver healthy growth in beauty, supported by premiumisation, customer additions and festive demand, while fashion is showing improving growth and sustained breakeven. Given the largely in-line performance this quarter, it has kept its estimates unchanged. It has retained its neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹370.

However, valuations remain a key deterrent, and brokerages await a better risk-reward profile to turn constructive. They have a neutral rating on the stock.

On the profitability front, gross margins rose 106 basis points Y-o-Y to 46.0 per cent, and this was on account of a higher mix from House of Nykaa and marketing income. Marketing costs fell 48 basis points to 15.2 per cent of revenue, and employee and other costs were lower by 86 basis points to 11.9 per cent. This compensated for the 44-basis-point rise in fulfilment costs to 10.1 per cent on faster-delivery investment.