Growth-stage VC firm Physis Capital closes its maiden ₹400 crore fund

Investors in the fund include Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, along with the family offices of Haldiram’s, Lotus Herbals, Ajmera Realty, Narayana Nethralaya and Dharampal Satyapal Group. The capital was raised primarily from India-based limited partners, including high-net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-HNIs.

The fund was launched by Mittal, Vinay Bansal, and Mitesh Shah, the team which founded angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures.

Physis invests in pre-Series A to Series B startups, with cheque sizes ranging between $1 million and $3 million. The fund is sector-agnostic, with a focus on backing startups deploying technology to address structural problems. A portion of the corpus has been reserved for follow-on investments in the fund’s highest-conviction portfolio companies, Mittal added.

The fund has so far deployed capital across 10 companies and expects to complete deployment over the next six to eight months. It has already committed over 60 per cent of its corpus, building a diversified portfolio across consumer-tech, fintech, and health-tech companies.

Its portfolio includes Momentum (formerly Urban Harvest), a hyper-local commerce solutions platform for HoReCa players; Olyv, which addresses small-ticket liquidity needs; STAGE, a regional content platform focused on preserving India’s cultural heritage; Hudle, a sports-tech platform promoting fitness participation; and Elevate Now, which focuses on obesity management.

Building on its momentum, Physis is targeting a concentrated portfolio of 15-20 companies by December 2026.

Physis Fund II

Even as the firm is currently deploying from Fund I, it aims to launch a significantly larger Fund II in the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. Mittal said the new fund would be five times larger than the maiden fund, at ₹2,000 crore.