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Home / Companies / News / Groww Q1 results: Net profit jumps 94.3% to ₹735 crore, revenue rises 66%

Groww Q1 results: Net profit jumps 94.3% to ₹735 crore, revenue rises 66%

The company's revenue from operations rose 66 per cent to ₹1,501.42 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from ₹904.40 crore a year earlier

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Shares of the company were trading 3.7 per cent higher at ₹211.4 on the BSE in the afternoon trade

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

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Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of the digital investment platform Groww, on Wednesday reported a 94.3 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹735.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Bengaluru-headquartered company had earned a PAT of ₹378.35 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose 66 per cent to ₹1,501.42 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from ₹904.40 crore a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations remained largely flat at ₹1,501.42 crore, compared with ₹1,505.37 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26. PAT, however, increased from ₹686.36 crore in the preceding quarter.

 

Total expenses increased to ₹555.68 crore from ₹444.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading 3.7 per cent higher at ₹211.4 on the BSE in the afternoon trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Groww corporate earnings Earnings growth

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

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