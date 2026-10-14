Groww Q2 results: Net profit rises 54% to ₹725 crore, revenue up 44%

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, on Wednesday reported a 54 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax to ₹725 crore in the September quarter of FY27, driven by higher income and increased contributions from multiple business segments.

The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹471.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the July-September quarter of FY27 rose 44 per cent to ₹1,540.54 crore, compared with ₹1,071 crore in the corresponding period last year, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company reported increased contributions from most of its products, including the margin trading facility (MTF) and commodity derivatives.

However, contribution of equity derivatives to total income declined year-on-year, reflecting market adjustments following the introduction of the Closing Auction System (CAS).

"We believe this will recover once the recommendations from Sebi's consultation paper go into effect," the company said.

The company said it continued to scale up its newer businesses, with assets under management (AUM) of its wealth business crossing ₹10,000 crore at the end of September.

Its asset management company (AMC) business also saw AUM expand to ₹7,179 crore, compared with ₹2,928 crore previously.

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures were trading 0.77 per cent higher at ₹195.30 on the BSE in the afternoon trade.