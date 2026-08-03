GRSE wins ₹1,032 crore ONGC order for four platform supply vessels

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), a state-run defence company, has secured a ₹1,032 crore contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the construction of four platform supply vessels (PSVs), the company said in a statement on Monday. GRSE received the notification of award (NoA) from ONGC on July 30, 2026, for the design, construction and delivery of the vessels.

The vessels will be designed and built in accordance with the rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and will incorporate advanced technologies to support offshore exploration and production activities. With an overall length of about 80 metres, a beam of 20 metres, a deadweight capacity of 3,000 tonnes, an endurance of 45+3 days, and a clear deck area of about 650 square metres, the vessels will be capable of undertaking a wide range of offshore logistics and support missions.

“A key highlight of the vessels is the incorporation of an advanced hybrid propulsion architecture, featuring electrically driven azimuth thrusters and a lithium-ion battery energy storage system. The battery system will support peak load management, spinning reserve, dynamic positioning operations and emergency response functions, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact,” the company added.

With more than six decades of experience in shipbuilding, GRSE has built and delivered more than 800 platforms, including 118 warships to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and foreign countries. The latest order further expands GRSE’s footprint in the commercial and offshore vessel market and underscores its capability to deliver technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable maritime solutions, the Kolkata-based company said.