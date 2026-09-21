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Home / Companies / News / Gulshan Group, Ourika Estates form JV to invest ₹750 cr in UP projects

Gulshan Group, Ourika Estates form JV to invest ₹750 cr in UP projects

The platform has secured land parcels in Ghaziabad and Lucknow to develop about 1.5 million sq ft of built-up area across two premium residential projects

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Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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Noida-based developer Gulshan Group has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Ourika Estates to invest over ₹750 crore to develop two residential projects in Ghaziabad and Lucknow.
 
As part of the first phase of this partnership, the platform has secured two land parcels in Ghaziabad and Lucknow, aiming to create approximately 1.5 million square feet (msf) of built-up area across premium residential developments.
 
“These two parcels will hold one project each, around 346 units in Ghaziabad and another 275 units in Lucknow,” people close to the deal told Business Standard.
 
The combined gross development value (GDV) for both projects is expected to be around ₹900 crore.
 
 
The platform will start with two high-rise residential projects and will gradually add new land parcels over time.

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“The initial developments mark the beginning of a larger expansion roadmap, with the platform actively evaluating opportunities across North India’s emerging growth corridors,” the companies said in a joint statement.
 
Ourika had acquired the first parcel, spanning 8,750 square metres in Madhuban Bapudham, Ghaziabad, for ₹75 crore from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) through an auction.
 
The other parcel, spread across approximately 10,328 square metres, is located in Gomti Nagar Extension and has been acquired from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for ₹120 crore through an auction.
 
“As North India’s growth corridors evolve, we see a significant opportunity to take this philosophy into new markets,” said Gulshan Nagpal, promoter, Gulshan Group.
 
Prasoon Chauhan, director, Ourika Estates, added that the platform is targeting high-potential locations to build world-class apartments that set a new paradigm for premium urban living.
 
On project timelines, people close to the deal said that an application to the Ghaziabad Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) has been submitted for the first project, with construction expected to start by the end of this year.
 
“In Lucknow, maps are under discussion and construction is expected to start by early next year. Both projects are expected to be completed by mid to end of 2030,” they added.
 

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Topics : Real Estate Residential projects Uttar Pradesh joint ventures in India

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 6:40 PM IST