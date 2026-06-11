Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has lodged a cheating and forgery complaint against a Hyderabad-based aerospace components supplier, alleging that the firm submitted 199 forged test reports linked to components supplied for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A programme.

According to a report by The Hindu, the HAL police station registered a case against M Sivarama Prasad, chief executive officer of Tec Aero Devices, under Sections 420, 465, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code, dealing with cheating and forgery. The complaint was filed by Ranu Gupta, deputy general manager, Aircraft Division, HAL.

HAL alleged that it had placed 18 purchase orders with Tec Aero Devices between March 2022 and September 2023 for the supply of various components required for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme. As part of the procurement process, suppliers are required to submit material test certificates, inspection reports, and other supporting quality assurance documents before bulk supplies can be accepted.

The public sector aerospace manufacturer claimed that the company submitted 199 test reports covering 172 components. As part of routine quality checks, HAL sought original reports related to tensile strength, hardness, break load, shear, non-destructive testing, microstructure, and salt spray tests — standard qualification and acceptance tests used in aerospace — but the supplier allegedly failed to produce the original documents.

Earlier, Tec Aero Devices submitted a letter dated November 22, 2023, stating that two of the reports had been issued by Hyderabad-based Axis Inspection Solutions. HAL conducted an audit at the testing agency on November 29, 2023, to verify the documents' authenticity.

During the audit, Axis Inspection Solutions reportedly informed HAL that none of the 199 reports had been issued by the company. It further alleged in writing that its name and signatures had been misused to generate fabricated test certificates.

Following the audit and internal verification, HAL concluded that the reports submitted by Tec Aero Devices between February and September 2023 were forged. The company issued a showcause notice to the supplier and subsequently debarred it from conducting business with HAL for three years, until March 10, 2027.

The complaint stated that HAL has not released any payment to the firm against the disputed supplies and initiated criminal proceedings against the company and its chief executive officer after internal deliberations and legal consultations.

Police have registered a case and begun further investigation, seeking relevant documents from HAL for verification.

Responding to queries by The Hindu, Tec Aero Devices Chief Executive Officer M Sivarama Prasad said he was unaware of the police complaint. He, however, confirmed that the company had been debarred by HAL in March 2024 for allegedly submitting fake laboratory certificates.

Attributing it to an employee, Prasad said the firm had submitted multiple representations to HAL, including one a week ago, seeking revocation of the debarment as the company has worked on its quality control systems.