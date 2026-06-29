HAL milestone shows why India must build its own fighter aircraft engine

HAL has delivered the 1,000th repaired and overhauled (ROH) AL-31FP turbofan engine to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

This historic milestone underscores the country's growing ability to sustain one of its most critical combat aircraft fleets without depending entirely on foreign maintenance ecosystems.

The GE F414 issue concerns engines for India's future fifth-generation fighter programme.

But the successful overhaul of 1,000 AL-31FP engines demonstrates that India has significantly strengthened its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for complex military aero-engines.

The 1,000th overhauled engine was recently handed over by S A Kothe, executive director of HAL Koraput, to Air Vice Marshal B V N Shiva, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Engineering A), in the presence of representatives from regulatory agencies.

The AL-31FP is the powerplant of the IAF's Su-30MKI, India's principal air dominance fighter. Developed originally by Russia's Saturn Design Bureau, the engine is a twin-spool afterburning turbofan equipped with thrust-vectoring nozzles that allow the aircraft to execute extreme post-stall manoeuvres such as the Cobra and Kulbit.

Producing around 123 kN of thrust with afterburner, the engine provides the Su-30MKI with exceptional agility, making it one of the world's most manoeuvrable fighter aircraft.

With Su-30MKIs forming the backbone of the IAF, ensuring high engine availability is crucial for maintaining operational readiness.

Every overhaul extends an engine's service life, restores its performance and significantly reduces the need for expensive imports of replacement engines.

“Despite global geopolitical disruptions affecting defence supply chains, the Koraput division has steadily enhanced HAL’s overhaul infrastructure. It now possesses the capacity to repair more than 100 AL-31FP engines annually,” said HAL.

The achievement assumes added significance as India attempts to reduce vulnerabilities exposed by continued dependence on foreign engine suppliers.

However, the negotiations with GE over the F414 engine have revived longstanding concerns about India's lack of an indigenous high-thrust fighter engine.

Defence scientists and aerospace experts have consistently maintained that aero-engine technology is among the most closely-guarded technologies globally.

This is because it determines the combat capability, endurance and export potential of fighter aircraft.

Although the proposed 110-kN engine project is being pursued by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) with international collaboration, they said, India needs a long-term national aero-engine mission with assured funding spanning decades, similar to its missile and space programmes.

Sources familiar with the programme said India has already made significant progress in indigenous aero-engine technologies, although some critical gaps remain.

“India is at an advanced stage in several aspects of fighter engine technology. If an engine requires 10 key technological building blocks, we have already mastered five or six of them. To develop the remaining technologies should now be a national mission,” sources said.

Sudhir Kumar Mishra, former chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of BrahMos aerospace, said India is capable of developing the engine now but the aim should now be focusing on developing futuristic unmanned combat aircraft engines.

“We should not have short-closed the Kaveri engine programme. It’s not possible to suddenly develop a 120-kN or 130-kN engine. It does not happen like that. Science is an incremental thing,” he said during a recent news programme.

Defence experts said the current situation should serve as a wake-up call for India to accelerate the development of an indigenous fighter aircraft engine.

While collaborations with global manufacturers may be necessary to acquire certain niche technologies, they argued that the ultimate objective must be to design, develop and manufacture advanced military aero-engines within the country.