HAL partners with Adani Defence, BEML to produce LCH Prachand

HAL on Friday said it has entered into partnerships with the Indian industry-Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd and BEML-for manufacturing fuselage structures for the 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), further expanding India's indigenous helicopter production ecosystem.

Under the agreements, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Adani Defence will manufacture 48 and 42 fuselage structures, respectively.

Tushar Ranjan Behera, General Manager, Helicopter Division, signed the agreement with Cmde (Retd.) R. G. K. Rao, ED, Aerospace & Maritime for BEML and Prasanna Karthik, Vice President, ADSTL, for Adani Defence in the presence of the senior leadership of HAL, BEML and ADSTL, the company said in a release.

"This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening India's aerospace ecosystem. For the first time, the private industry is being integrated into the production of helicopter fuselage structures. This partnership will expand capacity, strengthen the domestic supply chain and contribute to enhancing indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities," HAL CMD Ravi K said.

HAL has augmented the capacity and already commenced production of the 156 Prachand LCHs ordered for the Indian Armed Forces at its new helicopter manufacturing facility in Tumakuru, Karnataka, it said.

The establishment of two additional production lines will further enhance overall manufacturing capability for the LCH programme and support the timely delivery of the helicopters to the Indian Armed Forces.

The expanded industrial base is also expected to create opportunities for a wider network of Indian MSMEs, component manufacturers and aerospace suppliers, contributing to the development of specialised capabilities and strengthening the domestic aerospace supply chain, HAL added.