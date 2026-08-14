Friday, August 14, 2026 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Companies / News / HAL partners with Adani Defence, BEML to produce LCH Prachand

HAL partners with Adani Defence, BEML to produce LCH Prachand

HAL has augmented the capacity and already commenced production of the 156 Prachand LCHs ordered for the Indian Armed Forces at its new helicopter manufacturing facility in Tumakuru, Karnataka

Light Combat Helicopter

Indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HAL on Friday said it has entered into partnerships with the Indian industry-Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd and BEML-for manufacturing fuselage structures for the 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), further expanding India's indigenous helicopter production ecosystem.

Under the agreements, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Adani Defence will manufacture 48 and 42 fuselage structures, respectively.

Tushar Ranjan Behera, General Manager, Helicopter Division, signed the agreement with Cmde (Retd.) R. G. K. Rao, ED, Aerospace & Maritime for BEML and Prasanna Karthik, Vice President, ADSTL, for Adani Defence in the presence of the senior leadership of HAL, BEML and ADSTL, the company said in a release.

 

"This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening India's aerospace ecosystem. For the first time, the private industry is being integrated into the production of helicopter fuselage structures. This partnership will expand capacity, strengthen the domestic supply chain and contribute to enhancing indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities," HAL CMD Ravi K said.

HAL has augmented the capacity and already commenced production of the 156 Prachand LCHs ordered for the Indian Armed Forces at its new helicopter manufacturing facility in Tumakuru, Karnataka, it said.

The establishment of two additional production lines will further enhance overall manufacturing capability for the LCH programme and support the timely delivery of the helicopters to the Indian Armed Forces.

The expanded industrial base is also expected to create opportunities for a wider network of Indian MSMEs, component manufacturers and aerospace suppliers, contributing to the development of specialised capabilities and strengthening the domestic aerospace supply chain, HAL added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

SAT grants Zee interim relief, allows ₹3,143 crore preferential issue

Bagmane Prime Office Reit

Bagmane Prime Office Reit eyes nearly doubling portfolio over next 7-8 yrs

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth ₹3526 crore

AMCA

Reliance, Rolls-Royce to develop indigenous combat engine for AMCA together

pharma, drugs, medicine

USFDA issues warning letter to Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana facility

Topics : HAL Adani BEML

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 8:18 PM IST