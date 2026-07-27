Monday, July 27, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Haldia Petrochemicals says June fire was not caused by naphtha pipeline

Haldia Petrochemicals says June fire was not caused by naphtha pipeline

Haldia Petrochemicals said an independent probe found last month's fire near its plant was caused by hydrocarbon vapour and not by its naphtha pipeline. Tests found no pipeline leaks

Haldia Petrochemicals

Haldia Petrochemicals (Source: Company Website)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL) on Monday said last month's fire near its manufacturing complex in West Bengal was not caused by its naphtha pipeline after an independent investigation found no evidence of leaks in the company's pipeline network, news agency Reuters reported.
 
The company said an independent committee, comprising specialists in industrial and fire safety, concluded that the incident was a vapour-cloud fire accompanied by a mild explosion, according to the Reuters report.
 
According to the findings, the fire was triggered by an unidentified ignition source.
 
The committee also found that the flammable material involved was hydrocarbon vapour or gas, and not liquid naphtha, which had initially been suspected to be the source of the fire. HPL said pressure tests carried out on its pipeline, as well as nearby pipelines, found no leaks.
 
 
"The investigation committee has concluded that the incident was a vapour cloud fire with a mild explosion caused by an unidentified ignition source. The committee also concluded that the flammable material involved was hydrocarbon vapour/gas and not liquid naphtha, as was initially suspected," the company said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

Also Read

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Why is Warner Bros taking Amazon to court over one executive hire?

Finance Minister Manmohan Singh giving a TV interview soon after presenting the Union Budget for 1991-92 (Photo: PIB)

From scarce dollars to global buffers: Can India avoid 1991-like crisis?

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

What is CXMT and how did it become China's most valuable listed firm?

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

India sees 300% rise in individuals reporting income above ₹100 crore

Wipro had issued letter of intent to graduates in May last year, confirming their selection

Wipro, Databricks expand partnership to help firms scale enterprise AI

 
HPL had earlier said the fire occurred at a location where incidents of naphtha theft had been reported in the past. The company maintained that operations at its plant were not affected by the incident.
 
The fire broke out on June 30 near the Haldia Petrochemicals facility in Purba Medinipur district. Local media had reported that several workers sustained injuries, while Reuters had earlier reported that the blaze occurred near the company's manufacturing complex. 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

HDFC Bank

MSRDC deposit case: HDFC Bank board warns MD, CFO, imposes ₹1 lakh penalty

CEAT Tyres

CEAT sees Camso, overseas mkts driving FY27 growth despite cost pressures

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda's customer data, internal documents leaked on dark web

Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes targets ₹5,400-5,600 crore revenue, triple Ebitda by FY30

Infosys

Infosys fined €175,000 by French authority over work-hour tracking system

Topics : Haldia Petrochemicals fire fire safety BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest