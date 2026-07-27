Haldia Petrochemicals says June fire was not caused by naphtha pipeline

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL) on Monday said last month's fire near its manufacturing complex in West Bengal was not caused by its naphtha pipeline after an independent investigation found no evidence of leaks in the company's pipeline network, news agency Reuters reported.

The company said an independent committee, comprising specialists in industrial and fire safety, concluded that the incident was a vapour-cloud fire accompanied by a mild explosion, according to the Reuters report.

According to the findings, the fire was triggered by an unidentified ignition source.

The committee also found that the flammable material involved was hydrocarbon vapour or gas, and not liquid naphtha, which had initially been suspected to be the source of the fire. HPL said pressure tests carried out on its pipeline, as well as nearby pipelines, found no leaks.

"The investigation committee has concluded that the incident was a vapour cloud fire with a mild explosion caused by an unidentified ignition source. The committee also concluded that the flammable material involved was hydrocarbon vapour/gas and not liquid naphtha, as was initially suspected," the company said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

HPL had earlier said the fire occurred at a location where incidents of naphtha theft had been reported in the past. The company maintained that operations at its plant were not affected by the incident.

The fire broke out on June 30 near the Haldia Petrochemicals facility in Purba Medinipur district. Local media had reported that several workers sustained injuries, while Reuters had earlier reported that the blaze occurred near the company's manufacturing complex.

(With inputs from agencies)