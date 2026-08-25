Haldiram's plans to invest ₹1,000 cr in new manufacturing plant in Odisha

Haldiram Snacks (Haldiram’s), one of India’s largest packaged snack and food companies, has proposed to invest ₹1,000 crore in setting up a new manufacturing plant in Odisha. The company plans to invest in three phases for its savoury snack and baked product manufacturing unit. The state government has already approved its Phase-I investment of ₹500 crore during a recent meeting of the state-level single-window clearance authority.

“Although the location has not been finalised, the unit is expected to come up in the Khordha-Kataka region. It will be developed into one of Eastern India’s biggest snack and baked goods manufacturing facilities,” said an executive.

Haldiram’s was among the nine major companies that signed memoranda of understanding with the Odisha government during a recent investors’ summit in New Delhi. The Odisha FoodPro 2026 summit secured food processing investment commitments worth over ₹6,000 crore, while its broader Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) industrial outreach attracted investment proposals worth ₹66,392 crore across sectors.

For Haldiram’s, the proposed Odisha plant would mark an expansion of its manufacturing footprint as the company broadens its product portfolio and strengthens its domestic and international supply chains.

Founded in Bikaner in 1937, the company moved to Delhi and Nagpur in the early 1980s and subsequently built manufacturing facilities across major locations, including Nagpur, Noida, Rudrapur, Delhi-NCR, and Hooghly. Its products now span traditional namkeens and sweets as well as Western snacks, ready-to-eat and frozen foods, bakery products, and beverages.

Coca-Cola, which is already an established player in Odisha, has proposed a further expansion with an investment of ₹300 crore in another aerated drink facility. Balaji Wafers and Let’s Try have proposed to invest ₹200 crore each, while Beyond Snack, known for its Kerala banana chips, will invest ₹150 crore to set up a unit in the state.

The proposed investment by Balaji adds another national brand to Odisha’s emerging food processing cluster, which includes ITC, Nestlé, Parle, Britannia, Indo Nissin, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance, and Tata Consumer Products, besides Varun Beverages. Balaji has already built a strong presence in the Indian packaged snack market, and the announced investment would add manufacturing capacity for packaged namkeen, wafers, and other convenience foods.

Let’s Try, a relatively young food brand known for its packaged snacks made with groundnut oil, has been rapidly expanding its manufacturing and distribution capacity. The investment would give the emerging brand an opportunity to establish a larger production base as it seeks to expand beyond its existing markets.

Odisha produces a wide range of commodities with processing potential, including rice and other cereals, millets, cashew nuts, jackfruit, mango, sweet potato, turmeric, chilli, mushrooms, maize, spices, and dairy.

The state government has identified these products for greater processing, packaging, branding, and value addition. It has announced plans to set up five food parks to provide an ecosystem for companies to convert local agricultural and traditional products into nationally recognised brands.

Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of the industries department in the Government of Odisha, said such an ecosystem can provide large fast-moving consumer goods companies access to raw materials, labour, markets, and logistics while allowing them to source more inputs locally.

“The government is creating an ecosystem in which large food processing companies, suppliers, farmers, logistics operators, cold chain providers, and smaller enterprises can operate around common infrastructure. This will help connect processing units with agricultural production centres,” Sharma told Business Standard.