Happiest Minds-ITC Infotech merger on track, listing expected in a year

Mid-tier information technology (IT) services company Happiest Minds said its merger with ITC Infotech is on track and it expects listing and trading of new securities of the combined entity to begin in a year. While the board and shareholder approval have been received, the company is awaiting nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and review from exchanges and market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). “It's going very well. So, we are looking to tick all the boxes and within the time that we had set for ourselves, so that we can get ahead with the marriage,” Managing Director Venkatraman Narayanan said.

“The big one is the CCI, which we are hoping to get by November and SEBI also in the same time frame. Once that happens, then it's NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal), shareholder approval and its all done.”

ITC Infotech and Happiest Minds announced their merger earlier this year in a ₹1,330 crore deal with ITC being the promoter of the merged company with about 73.4 per cent stake. Happiest Minds said earlier the merger will help the combined entity target larger deals and focus on broader capabilities at a time artificial intelligence (AI) is upending the services industry and there is an increased focus on outcomes and vendor consolidation.

Indian services companies have been on an acquisition spree over the last one year as revenue growth has slowed and acquisitions become a viable route to show some steady growth to investors. TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Coforge and Persistent have been some of the major companies that have mopped up smaller counterparts. Such acquisitions are expected to gather pace as the macroeconomic environment continues to remain volatile.

“Merger is an opportunity when times are difficult. It works as a protection as well because you get a larger canvas, which is growing at a higher rate,” he added.

For the second quarter, Happiest Minds reported a 15 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in net profit to ₹62.2 crore. Revenue was up 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹645 crore.

Growth in the second quarter was led by banking financial services and insurance and healthcare, while US led the growth in terms of geographies. India contributed 18 per cent to the topline.