Happiest Minds Technologies revises FY27 revenue growth guidance to 12.5%

Happiest Minds Technologies today revised its revenue guidance for FY27 upwards to 12.5 per cent from the earlier 10 per cent, on the back of accelerated momentum of its AI-First strategy and strong growth across sectors.

The firm's share price was up 17.85 per cent at the close of the market.

The company, in a statement, said that the revision of its FY27 growth expectation to 12.5 per cent, up from the earlier 10 per cent, reflects the company’s confidence that its AI-First strategy and broader portfolio of strategic initiatives are generating measurable traction ahead of prior expectations.

The company’s statement also said this growth will establish a solid foundation for FY28, where it aspires to achieve 15 per cent growth.

Ashok Soota, chairman and chief mentor, Happiest Minds, said, "Happiest Minds is witnessing accelerated growth driven by AI and other strategic initiatives. We are leading from the front with our AI-First strategy, which is already delivering measurable results and driving client transformations at scale. With this momentum, we are strongly positioned for sustained leadership in the AI-driven future of IT services."

The revision of the revenue growth target follows the firm's AI First Initiative announced in February. The AI First Initiative reorients the company's entire operating model, service delivery architecture, and client engagement philosophy around the primacy of artificial intelligence as a value-creation mechanism.

Joseph Anantharaju, co-chairman and CEO, Happiest Minds, said, “We are witnessing all-round growth led by rapid acceleration in financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, and manufacturing by robust adoption of AI. The enhanced pipeline and strong business momentum we are experiencing validates our AI First strategy and reinforces our confidence in delivering superior outcomes for clients and stakeholders. Our solid FY27 forecast is a clear reflection of this trajectory.