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Home / Companies / News / Harish Bhat resigns as non-executive and non-independent director of Trent

Harish Bhat resigns as non-executive and non-independent director of Trent

Harish Bhat, who joined Trent's board in April 2014, has resigned effective October 17, citing growing professional and personal commitments in a letter to Chairman Noel Tata

Harish Bhat, non-executive and non-independent director at Trent

Harish Bhat, non-executive and non-independent director at Trent (Photo: LinkedIn)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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Harish Bhat, non-executive and non-independent director at Trent, has resigned from his position with effect from 17 October, according to a stock exchange filing on 18 October.
 
In his letter to Chairman Noel Tata, he wrote, “I am writing this letter to communicate my decision to resign from the Board of Directors of Trent Ltd., due to my existing and growing professional and personal commitments.”
 
He also wrote in his letter that it had been a pleasure and privilege to serve on the board of Trent Ltd. for the past several years and to participate actively in the board's deliberations.
 
“I have greatly admired your leadership, which has been instrumental in the rapid growth and transformation of the company,” he said.
 
 
He thanked the board for the opportunity to contribute to Trent's governance and strategic direction.

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Bhat was appointed to the board on 1 April 2014. He joined the Tata Group in 1987 as an officer in the Tata Administrative Service. He also held several leadership roles in the group, including stints as managing director of Tata Global Beverages and chief operating officer of the watches and jewellery businesses of Titan Company and the group's telecom business.
 
According to Trent’s website, he is also a director on the boards of Tata Starbucks Private Limited and Infiniti Retail Limited.
 
He is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and IIM Ahmedabad.
 

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 5:34 PM IST