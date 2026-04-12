Hawelia Group gets nod to complete stalled housing project in Greater Noida

Realty firm Hawelia Group on Sunday said it will invest Rs 770 crore to complete a 22-acre stalled housing project in Greater Noida, with the company getting nod from the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Hawelia Group's takeover of this stalled project will benefit more than 2000 homebuyers whose investments have been stuck for many years.

Delhi-NCR-based Hawelia Group had, in 2023, entered into an understanding with the existing promoter of the stalled project of SJP Infracon's 'Shri Radha Sky Gardens' for completion of this project.

The company had approached the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking approval to become a co-promoter in this stuck project.

In a statement, Hawelia Group said it has received approval from UP-RERA to complete this project.

"Hawelia Group will invest Rs 770 crore to complete this project and aims to complete all 2,064 residential units within the stipulated timeline," the company said.

The project is expected to be completed in 42 to 48 months' time.

American Pension Fund (Washington State Investment Board) has funded this project, and it is their first investment in India for a legacy stalled project.

Nikhil Hawelia, Managing Director, Hawelia Group, said, "It reflects our commitment to ethical practices and our resolve to revive long-stalled projects, thereby instilling new hope and confidence in thousands of homebuyers. Our focus remains on quality execution and timely delivery, ensuring that 2,064 families finally receive the keys to their homes".

Hawelia Group has developed many real estate projects in Delhi-NCR.

Elaborating, the Hawelia group said the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, in its 133rd board meeting, approved the project, and in July 2024, a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) was executed by the authority with both developers, thus paving the way for the project's reconstruction and revival.

With all required compliance in place as per the JDA, the Greater Noida Authority formally wrote to UP RERA in February 2026.

Recently, UP RERA granted its approval in its 198th board meeting, the statement said.