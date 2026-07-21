HCL, ACME lead ₹4,574 cr Odisha investment push; 23 projects approved

Continuing the industrialisation drive, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, approved 23 investment proposals worth around Rs 4,573.87 crore across 11 districts on Tuesday. The proposed projects are expected to generate 22,873 employment opportunities.

Unlike previous rounds dominated by heavy industries, the projects cleared at the SLSWCA meeting were from sunrise sectors such as IT services, renewable energy equipment, battery manufacturing and biotechnology, alongside labour-intensive industries such as garments and textiles that promise large-scale employment generation.

One of the biggest proposals approved by the authority came from HCL Technologies Limited, which will invest Rs 730 crore to establish a Global Development Centre in Khordha district. The project alone is expected to create around 6,000 jobs and significantly strengthen Odisha's rapidly expanding IT and IT-enabled services ecosystem.

Green energy and clean technology also featured prominently in the list of approvals. ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd received approval to establish an alkaline electrolyser manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of up to 3 GW in Ganjam district. The Rs 778 crore project, to be developed in two phases, is expected to create 480 jobs.

Another significant project in the clean energy space is GGB Battery India Pvt Ltd's Rs 202.5 crore zinc anode battery manufacturing unit in Cuttack. Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd will also invest Rs 351 crore in a 100 MW ground-mounted captive solar photovoltaic power plant in Angul.

Textiles and apparel emerged as one of the biggest employment generators among the approved projects. Four garment and textile units that received the state government's nod together are expected to create more than 10,000 jobs, particularly benefiting women workers.

SAPL Industries Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 254 crore in a ready-made garment manufacturing unit in Puri, creating 4,570 jobs, while SPL Industries Ltd will establish another garment manufacturing facility in the district with an investment of Rs 50 crore, generating 3,000 employment opportunities.

Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 84.45 crore in another apparel unit in Puri, creating 2,500 jobs, while Astha Cotspin Pvt Ltd will set up a textile manufacturing unit in Balangir district with an investment of Rs 124.5 crore, creating 325 jobs.

The chemical sector also attracted significant investments. Growing Tree Oil and Refinery Pvt Ltd will establish an integrated manufacturing complex in Nuapada comprising solvent extraction, edible oil refining, cashew processing, starch-based products, cattle and poultry feed units, a distillery, and a 9 MW co-generation plant with an investment of Rs 250 crore.

Transpek Industry Ltd will invest Rs 343 crore in a speciality chemicals manufacturing facility in Ganjam, while Tirupati Microtech Pvt Ltd will establish an integrated chemicals complex and rare earth mineral processing facility in Jajpur with an investment of Rs 70 crore. Krebs International Ltd will invest Rs 68 crore to set up a chromium chemicals manufacturing unit in Mayurbhanj.

In the food processing sector, Growing Tree Oil and Refinery Pvt Ltd also secured approval for a Rs 80 crore dairy products manufacturing unit in Cuttack, which will create 435 jobs and enhance value addition in the agro-processing sector.

The state also approved investments in steel downstream industries, pharmaceuticals and logistics. Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd will establish a galvanised coated wires manufacturing facility in Sundargarh, while RAG Industries Pvt Ltd will manufacture steel coil slitting, pipes, tubes and allied products in Khordha with investments of Rs 105 crore and Rs 52 crore, respectively.

In pharmaceuticals, EFYIONDX Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 60 crore to manufacture biotechnology products, pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs and medical equipment in Khordha.

Infrastructure development also received a boost, with Tata Steel Ltd securing approval for a Rs 165.3 crore railway siding project in Keonjhar district. Lingaraj Translogistics Pvt Ltd will establish a logistics park and warehousing facility in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 150 crore, while Sri Jaibalajee Agro Products Pvt Ltd will develop an integrated logistics park equipped with a rooftop solar power plant in Dhenkanal with a Rs 120 crore investment.

Healthcare and tourism also figured prominently in the approvals. DION Riverside Township Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 275.89 crore to establish a 300-bed multi-speciality hospital in Cuttack.

In the hospitality sector, three five-star projects, including a hotel by Biswa and Jit Multi Complex Pvt Ltd in Cuttack, another by JAS Towers LLP in Sambalpur, and the Krishna Lake View Resort by Srikrishna Estates and Construction Pvt Ltd in Khordha, received approval with a combined investment of Rs 260.22 crore.