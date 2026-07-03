HCLTech wins $1.14 billion deal from Fortune Global 50 European client

HCLTech said it had won a $1.14 billion deal from an unnamed European company, marking a major boost at the start of the second quarter at a time when IT services companies continue to battle headwinds due to tight discretionary spending by clients.

India’s third-largest IT company will help the European client, a Fortune Global 50 firm, establish an AI-driven operating model to transform and manage its global digital workplace and enterprise networks.

The deal is for five years till December 2031, with an option to extend it by another five years, HCLTech said in a statement on Friday. That means the company will generate annual revenue of about $230 million directly from the client.

Shares of HCLTech were up 4.3 per cent at ₹1,123 in morning trade on the BSE.

Such mega deals have become less common in the services industry as clients tend to spend less on legacy technology and more on upgrading their systems to take advantage of AI. HCLTech has also been on a strong acquisition mode, buying two companies for about $400 million in December.

Separately, HCLTech completed the acquisition of business intelligence platform Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group, while also backing sovereign AI startup Sarvam.

The deal comes days after Persistent Systems announced it had signed a deal with a US technology company with a total contract value of $650 million for more than six years. The deal will focus on product development, product support, cloud services operations and support.