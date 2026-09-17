HCLTech launches new business unit to help mid-sized firms scale AI

HCLTech has launched HCLTech Pulse, a dedicated business unit focused on helping enterprises with annual revenues between $500 million and $5 billion safely scale AI and modernise their technology foundations.

HCLTech Pulse is designed for organisations with enterprise-scale ambitions that have historically had to stitch together niche providers across strategy, platforms, implementation and operations. It helps clients move beyond isolated AI initiatives by connecting AI strategy, data, cyber, platforms, engineering and business-process transformation into a single, integrated transformation agenda.

“AI is rewriting the economics of growth. The real advantage goes to enterprises bold enough to reimagine their processes from the ground up, not just automate what already exists, and to do it safely and responsibly,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and managing director of HCLTech.

HCLTech Pulse extends the company's full portfolio, long trusted by the world's largest enterprises, with a delivery model purpose-built for this segment. The unit will focus on high-priority transformation opportunities, including AI strategy and implementation rooted in safety and responsible AI, data and AI platforms, cloud transformation, application and enterprise-platform modernisation, cybersecurity, engineering services and managed services.