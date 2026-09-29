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HCLTech's arm to acquire Croatia-based Robotiq.ai for 9 million euro

The transaction will be executed via HCL Technologies Austria GmbH, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of HCLTech, which will acquire 100 per cent outstanding equity in the firm

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HCLSoftware is seeing increasing enterprise demand for AI systems capable of both reasoning and executing tasks reliably within complex business environments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

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IT services major HCL Technologies on Monday announced that its software business division, HCLSoftware, will acquire Croatia-based enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) platform provider Robotiq.ai in an all-cash deal valued at an enterprise value of 9 million euro (about Rs 98 crore).

The transaction will be executed via HCL Technologies Austria GmbH, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of HCLTech, which will acquire 100 per cent outstanding equity in the firm, according to a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of November 2026.

HCLSoftware is seeing increasing enterprise demand for AI systems capable of both reasoning and executing tasks reliably within complex business environments, HCLTech said.

 

By incorporating enterprise RPA capabilities from Robotiq.ai, AI-driven workflows can now automate tasks in applications lacking adequate or available APIs.

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"We built Robotiq.ai on a simple belief -- automation should be useful, fast to deploy, and reliable in production. Joining HCLSoftware gives our technology the enterprise reach, scale, and platform. Together with HCLSoftware, customers get automation that doesn't stop at the task -- it becomes part of an orchestrated, governed process across the entire enterprise," Darko Jovisic, CEO and Co-founder, Robotiq.ai, said.

Incorporated in August 2018 and based in Zagreb, Robotiq.ai provides enterprise-grade automation solutions serving large banks, insurance firms and telecommunications providers.

In the fiscal ended December 31, 2025, Robotiq.ai posted a revenue of 1.4 million euro, compared to 0.9 million euro in both 2024 and 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : HCL HCL Technologies HCL Tech HCLTech

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 8:07 AM IST