HCLTech signs pact with Anthropic to set up dedicated AI business unit

HCLTech on Monday signed a global partnership agreement with OpenAI rival artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic to expand the deployment of agentic AI across enterprises, with a focus on safety, cybersecurity and governance, the company said in a statement.

Under the agreement, HCLTech will establish a dedicated Anthropic Business Unit and a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to develop AI solutions and support enterprise deployments of Anthropic’s Claude models. The unit will also provide secure testing environments and help clients adopt AI-based engineering practices.

HCLSoftware will become an independent software vendor (ISV) partner of Anthropic and integrate Claude and Claude Code into select enterprise products, including HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan.

“The integration will cover cybersecurity, automation, business process applications and application development,” the firm said.

HCLTech will also integrate Claude and Claude Code into its AIForce platform for software engineering workflows, including IT support, code remediation and digital employee services. These applications will use policy guardrails, exception handling and human oversight for high-impact changes.

“AI can only be as useful as it is trustworthy, and we build Claude to give companies the confidence to bring it into their most sensitive and valuable work,” Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, said.

HCLTech chief executive officer and managing director C Vijayakumar said the partnership would strengthen the company’s ability to deploy agentic AI at scale. “Our partnership with Anthropic further strengthens our capabilities to achieve the same,” he said.

The companies said the collaboration would build on HCLTech’s existing capabilities in engineering, data, cloud and software to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to deployment.