HDFC AMC net profit climbs 4% to ₹749 crore in September quarter
HDFC AMC's consolidated net profit rose 4.2 per cent to ₹749 crore in Q2 FY27, while revenue increased 14 per cent to ₹1,170 crore. Its assets under management stood at ₹9.7 trillion.
Press Trust of India
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HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 4.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 749 crore in the September quarter of FY27.
The company had earned a PAT of Rs 718.43 crore in the year-ago period.
Its revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,170 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 from Rs 1,027 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.
Its assets under management stood at Rs 9.7 lakh crore as of September 2026, with an 11 per cent market share.
Shares of the asset management firm rose 5.8 per cent to settle at Rs 2,412.35 on the BSE.
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Topics : HDFC AMC HDFC group Company News Asset Management
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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 4:36 PM IST