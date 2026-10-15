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HDFC AMC net profit climbs 4% to ₹749 crore in September quarter

HDFC AMC's consolidated net profit rose 4.2 per cent to ₹749 crore in Q2 FY27, while revenue increased 14 per cent to ₹1,170 crore. Its assets under management stood at ₹9.7 trillion.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹769.42 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26).

HDFC AMC's consolidated net profit rose 4.2 per cent to ₹749 crore in the September quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations increased 14 per cent to ₹1,170 crore | File Photo

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

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 HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 4.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 749 crore in the September quarter of FY27.
 The company had earned a PAT of Rs 718.43 crore in the year-ago period.
 Its revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,170 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 from Rs 1,027 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.
 Its assets under management stood at Rs 9.7 lakh crore as of September 2026, with an 11 per cent market share.
 
 Shares of the asset management firm rose 5.8 per cent to settle at Rs 2,412.35 on the BSE. 
 

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 4:36 PM IST