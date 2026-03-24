HDFC Bank appoints law firms to review Chakraborty's resignation letter

The board of HDFC Bank has appointed domestic and international law firms to conduct a review of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation letter, in which he cited certain “happenings and practices” that were not aligned with his values and ethics.

In an exchange filing, the bank said the firms have been tasked with submitting their report within a reasonable period.

The move is aimed at reinforcing governance standards at India’s largest private sector lender.

Resignation triggers review

Chakraborty resigned last week as part-time non-executive chairman with immediate effect, stating that certain developments within the bank over the past two years were not in line with his personal values. He did not elaborate on the issues.

Following the resignation, Keki Mistry was appointed interim part-time chairman for three months.

Mistry had earlier sought to reassure investors, stating that there were no material concerns regarding the bank’s operations or governance.

“I would not have taken on this responsibility at the age of 71 if it did not align with my principles and my level of integrity that I would expect from the bank,” he said during an analyst call.

RBI backs bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also expressed confidence in the bank, stating that HDFC Bank, a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB), remains financially sound, professionally managed and has “no material concerns on record” regarding its conduct or governance.

Despite the reassurances, the bank’s shares have declined nearly 12 per cent since the resignation, eroding about Rs 1.5 trillion in market capitalisation.

Management response

Managing director and chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan said the management and board were unclear about the issues flagged.

“If I have done something wrong, I know what we need to do to repair that. But here, it’s a ghost that has come about. It’s something all of us are baffled with,” he told Business Standard.

He added that the bank had sought clarity from Chakraborty and would have addressed any concerns through its established processes.

Outlook

Analysts believe that the appointment of a new chairman and clarity on Jagdishan’s reappointment — his current term ends in October 2026 — could help restore investor confidence.

When asked about seeking another term, Jagdishan said, “Yes, I am willing and raring to go. But I respect the process that needs to be there, whether it’s the board process or the regulatory process.”